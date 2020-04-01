Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 390 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after buying an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

