Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092,959 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Metlife worth $335,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.