Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,092,959 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Metlife worth $335,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Price Target

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Perspecta Coverage Initiated at William Blair
Perspecta Coverage Initiated at William Blair
Abraxas Petroleum Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Abraxas Petroleum Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Vectrus Inc Short Interest Update
Vectrus Inc Short Interest Update
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report