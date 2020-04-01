The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $351,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

