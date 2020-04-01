Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

