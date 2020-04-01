Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cactus stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,638,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

