Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) Director Michael Bruno John Franz England Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,698,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,715.

BTU stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. Btu Metals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

About Btu Metals

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

