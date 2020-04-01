Berenberg Bank Upgrades Chemring Group (LON:CHG) to “Buy”

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 197 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.66.

In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

