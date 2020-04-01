Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,520 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Chubb worth $361,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 65,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Oversold

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,520 Shares of Chubb Ltd
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,520 Shares of Chubb Ltd
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $388.30 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $388.30 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,002 Shares of International Paper Co
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,002 Shares of International Paper Co
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report