Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,520 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Chubb worth $361,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 65,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

