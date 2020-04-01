IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,286 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.19% of IHS Markit worth $379,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 145.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.