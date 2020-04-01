Franklin Resources Inc. Has $388.30 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,522,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,322 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $388,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after buying an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $219.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.65 and a 200-day moving average of $240.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

