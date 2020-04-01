Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,002 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708,002 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.23% of International Paper worth $402,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.