Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,328,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $406,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,850,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

