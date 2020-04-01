Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 170,250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $418,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

