Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,717 ($22.59) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,814.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

