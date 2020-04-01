First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $480,000 Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of IHE opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5866 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

