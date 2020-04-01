Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $184,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

