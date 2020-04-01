5,135 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

