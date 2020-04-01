Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

