Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

PAYC opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $173.65 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

