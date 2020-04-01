Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,600,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

