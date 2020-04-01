Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.