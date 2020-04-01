Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

