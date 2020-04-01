Axa Increases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $524.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $663.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

