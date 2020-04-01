Axa Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axa increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

