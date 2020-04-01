Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 532 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comerica from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

CMA stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

