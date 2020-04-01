Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $84,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

