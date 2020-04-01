BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $4.62 Million Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.15% of United States Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in United States Cellular by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.