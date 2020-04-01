BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 254,756 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 254,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

EXEL stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

