BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

