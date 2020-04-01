Axa Raises Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Elastic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

