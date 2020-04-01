Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,099 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

