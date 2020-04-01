Axa Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,630 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

