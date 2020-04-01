Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of PRA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.09%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

