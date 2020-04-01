Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

