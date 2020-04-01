Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff Sells 1,254 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $17,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASMB opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $14,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 135,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after buying an additional 1,793,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

