Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel Buys 1,250 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel purchased 1,250 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Loeffel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Loeffel bought 2,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Michael Loeffel bought 2,700 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 158,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

