Insider Buying: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Buys 1,239 Shares of Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Mark E. Ferguson III acquired 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $24,507.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,950 shares in the company, valued at $157,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VSEC stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VSE by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in VSE by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.