Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,765,485 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,420,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,765,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $445,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apache from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

