Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Canadian National Railway worth $451,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

CNI opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

