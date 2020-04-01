Franklin Resources Inc. Has $460.46 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $460,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,967,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,350,000 after purchasing an additional 191,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

