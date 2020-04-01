Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.67% of Cintas worth $467,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

