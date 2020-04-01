Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 264,143 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Amgen worth $492,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

