Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,037 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $492,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.39 and its 200 day moving average is $249.84. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

