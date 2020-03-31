Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

