Colony Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Square by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,377,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

