OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 619.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

NYSE OMF opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

