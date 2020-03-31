Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 826.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,146.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $763.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

