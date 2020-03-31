CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

NYSE BA opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a 200-day moving average of $324.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

