Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases New Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Shares of BA opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.