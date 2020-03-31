Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $318,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 77,286 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

